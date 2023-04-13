Organisers of a stripped down new charity challenge are appealing for help from Sheffielders who dare to bare in the outdoors.

British Naturism’s ‘Naked Heart Walks’ in partnership with the British Heart Foundation have been a hit with those who enjoy the chance to ditch their clothes, meet like-minded people and 'experience the joys of being naked outside'. They have been held at sites across the country from beaches to castles to gardens.

But despite having several lined up in coming months there are none in the Steel City, prompting fundraisers to put out an appeal for somewhere suitable.

Andrew Welch, spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Our Naked Heart Walks appear to have captured the imagination and certainly the attention of people across the country - but we need more venues. We know there are thousands of people in Sheffield who will be keen to take part so we are appealing for suitable places where we can hold one. They need to be outdoors, peaceful and private. Send us your suggestions and we'll approach the owners.”

Naked Heart Walks organisers have put out an appeal for suitable venues in the Steel City.

Most Popular

To make participation easier, 2023’s walks will be clothing-optional, he added. An Ipsos poll commissioned by British Naturism in 2022, revealed almost 7 million Britons describe themselves as ‘naturists’ or ‘nudists’.