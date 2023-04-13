British Naturism’s ‘Naked Heart Walks’ in partnership with the British Heart Foundation have been a hit with those who enjoy the chance to ditch their clothes, meet like-minded people and 'experience the joys of being naked outside'. They have been held at sites across the country from beaches to castles to gardens.
But despite having several lined up in coming months there are none in the Steel City, prompting fundraisers to put out an appeal for somewhere suitable.
Andrew Welch, spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Our Naked Heart Walks appear to have captured the imagination and certainly the attention of people across the country - but we need more venues. We know there are thousands of people in Sheffield who will be keen to take part so we are appealing for suitable places where we can hold one. They need to be outdoors, peaceful and private. Send us your suggestions and we'll approach the owners.”
To make participation easier, 2023’s walks will be clothing-optional, he added. An Ipsos poll commissioned by British Naturism in 2022, revealed almost 7 million Britons describe themselves as ‘naturists’ or ‘nudists’.
Ben Bishop, BHF fundraising manager, said: “Why not try something new? It is an opportunity to free yourself from everyday constraints while enjoying beautiful surroundings and stunning locations. Whether you dare to bare or keep your clothes on you can take part knowing that you will be helping our researchers find the new treatments and cures that can keep families together longer.”