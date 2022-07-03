Numerous protests are planned, with organisers of one urging motorists to take part in a rolling road block on the M180, between South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Another protest, in response to rising fuel costs, is to be held in West Yorkshire.
Those taking part are meeting at Ferrybridge Services, near Castleford, where a slow moving convoy will set off at 6am.
Motorways including the M6, M5, M4 and M54 are expected to be affected by the protests during today’s early morning rush hour.
8:35am - M1 queues ‘heavier than usual’ but impact of ‘go slow’ fuel protest yet to be felt
Traffic is building up around Sheffield but the city centre is not yet affected by fuel protests
6:55am - Sheffield drivers warned of 'serious disruption' caused by July 4th 'go slow' drivers
Lorry drivers are set to take a stand and form rolling roadblocks on motorways today in protest at rising fuel costs