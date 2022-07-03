Live Blog: Disruption warning issued as fuel protests planned in South Yorkshire

Motorists in South Yorkshire are set to face disruption today as fuel protests are planned across the country.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th July 2022, 6:58 am

Numerous protests are planned, with organisers of one urging motorists to take part in a rolling road block on the M180, between South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Another protest, in response to rising fuel costs, is to be held in West Yorkshire.

Those taking part are meeting at Ferrybridge Services, near Castleford, where a slow moving convoy will set off at 6am.

Fuel protests are being held across the country today

Motorways including the M6, M5, M4 and M54 are expected to be affected by the protests during today’s early morning rush hour.

Follow our live blog throughout the day for updates on this and other breaking news.

Last updated: Monday, 04 July, 2022, 08:37

  • Lorry drivers set to take stand over rising fuel costs
  • Concern for missing man
  • Parking ban in Sheffield moves one step closer
Monday, 04 July, 2022, 08:37

8:35am - M1 queues ‘heavier than usual’ but impact of ‘go slow’ fuel protest yet to be felt

Traffic is building up around Sheffield but the city centre is not yet affected by fuel protests

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:55

7:51am - Sheffield youngster, four, suffers 40 seizures a day

The parents of a Sheffield girl who suffers 40 seizures a day are raising awareness of her rare condition

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:05

7:03am - Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with £3.8m bid

Controversial plans to ban parking on two major roads in Sheffield have moved a step closer with a bid for £3.8m

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:02

6:59am - Concern for missing man not seen for two days

Concern is mounting for a missing man not seen for two days

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 06:59

6:55am - Sheffield drivers warned of 'serious disruption' caused by July 4th 'go slow' drivers

Lorry drivers are set to take a stand and form rolling roadblocks on motorways today in protest at rising fuel costs

