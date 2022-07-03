Numerous protests are planned, with organisers of one urging motorists to take part in a rolling road block on the M180, between South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Another protest, in response to rising fuel costs, is to be held in West Yorkshire.
Those taking part are meeting at Ferrybridge Services, near Castleford, where a slow moving convoy will set off at 6am.
Motorways including the M6, M5, M4 and M54 are expected to be affected by the protests during today’s early morning rush hour.
Follow our live blog throughout the day for updates on this and other breaking news.
Live Blog: Fuel protests set to bring motorway chaos
Last updated: Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:41
12:38pm - Witnesses to murder urged to come forward
South Yorkshire detectives are urging witnesses to a murder to come forward
11:48am - Here’s where to find the cheapest unleaded and diesel prices in the city
Fuel prices vary across Sheffield - here is how prices compare at the pumps in the city
11:31am - Man accused of pushing mum-to-be Sheffield law graduate to her death on honeymoon
A man has accused in court to deny pushing his wife to death on their honeymoon. His wife was a law graduate from Sheffield
11:11am - Aldi seeks sites for new stores in Sheffield
Aldi is seeking potential sites for new stores in Sheffield - and is offering a finder’s fee
10:28am - More airport chaos for holidaymakers
Holidaymakers are facing yet more flight cancellations
10:17am - South Yorkshire police officer sacked over use of computer systems and links with suspected criminal
A South Yorkshire police officer has lost her job for using force computer systems for non-policing purposes and for failing to tell bosses of her links with a suspected criminal
8:35am - M1 queues ‘heavier than usual’ but impact of ‘go slow’ fuel protest yet to be felt
Traffic is building up around Sheffield but the city centre is not yet affected by fuel protests
7:51am - Sheffield youngster, four, suffers 40 seizures a day
The parents of a Sheffield girl who suffers 40 seizures a day are raising awareness of her rare condition
7:03am - Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with £3.8m bid
Controversial plans to ban parking on two major roads in Sheffield have moved a step closer with a bid for £3.8m
6:59am - Concern for missing man not seen for two days
Concern is mounting for a missing man not seen for two days