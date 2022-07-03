Live Blog: Cheapest places for fuel in Sheffield revealed on day of protests

Motorists in South Yorkshire are set to face disruption today as fuel protests are planned across the country.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:48 am

Numerous protests are planned, with organisers of one urging motorists to take part in a rolling road block on the M180, between South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Another protest, in response to rising fuel costs, is to be held in West Yorkshire.

Those taking part are meeting at Ferrybridge Services, near Castleford, where a slow moving convoy will set off at 6am.

Fuel prices across Sheffield vary

Motorways including the M6, M5, M4 and M54 are expected to be affected by the protests during today’s early morning rush hour.

Follow our live blog throughout the day for updates on this and other breaking news.

Live Blog: Fuel protests set to bring motorway chaos

Last updated: Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:41

  • Lorry drivers set to take stand over rising fuel costs
  • Concern for missing man
  • Parking ban in Sheffield moves one step closer
  • South Yorkshire police officer sacked
  • More airport chaos for holidaymakers
  • Husband denies killing wife
  • Witnesses to murder urged to come forward
Monday, 04 July, 2022, 12:41

12:38pm - Witnesses to murder urged to come forward

South Yorkshire detectives are urging witnesses to a murder to come forward

READ MORE: South Yorkshire detectives believe murder was witnessed by people - and they are urged to come forward

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 11:50

11:48am - Here’s where to find the cheapest unleaded and diesel prices in the city

Fuel prices vary across Sheffield - here is how prices compare at the pumps in the city

READ MORE: Here’s where to find the cheapest unleaded and diesel prices in the city

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 11:34

11:31am - Man accused of pushing mum-to-be Sheffield law graduate to her death on honeymoon

A man has accused in court to deny pushing his wife to death on their honeymoon. His wife was a law graduate from Sheffield

READ MORE: Man accused of pushing mum-to-be Sheffield law graduate to her death on honeymoon

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 11:14

11:11am - Aldi seeks sites for new stores in Sheffield

Aldi is seeking potential sites for new stores in Sheffield - and is offering a finder’s fee

READ MORE: Aldi seeking plots for new supermarket near Meadowhall in Sheffield - and a finder’s fee is on offer

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 10:33

10:28am - More airport chaos for holidaymakers

Holidaymakers are facing yet more flight cancellations

Read More: Airport slot amnesty: Why there could be flight cancellations for Sheffield holidaymakers in coming days

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 10:19

10:17am - South Yorkshire police officer sacked over use of computer systems and links with suspected criminal

A South Yorkshire police officer has lost her job for using force computer systems for non-policing purposes and for failing to tell bosses of her links with a suspected criminal

READ MORE: South Yorkshire police officer sacked over use of computer systems and links with suspected criminal

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 08:37

8:35am - M1 queues ‘heavier than usual’ but impact of ‘go slow’ fuel protest yet to be felt

Traffic is building up around Sheffield but the city centre is not yet affected by fuel protests

READ MORE: Sheffield traffic: M1 queues ‘heavier than usual’ but impact of ‘go slow’ fuel protest yet to be felt

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:55

7:51am - Sheffield youngster, four, suffers 40 seizures a day

The parents of a Sheffield girl who suffers 40 seizures a day are raising awareness of her rare condition

READ MORE: Sheffield youngster Penny Podmore, four, suffers 40 seizures in a day, reveal parents

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:05

7:03am - Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with £3.8m bid

Controversial plans to ban parking on two major roads in Sheffield have moved a step closer with a bid for £3.8m

READ MORE: Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with £3.8m bid

Monday, 04 July, 2022, 07:02

6:59am - Concern for missing man not seen for two days

Concern is mounting for a missing man not seen for two days

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police concerned for missing man not seen for two days

