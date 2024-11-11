Leader of healthcare apparel celebrates 21 years of innovation

Blue Sky Scrubs continues to explore new avenues for innovation in healthcare apparel design | Blue Sky Scrubs

A pioneer in stylish medical apparel celebrates its 21st anniversary this year.

Blue Sky Scrubs, a scrub-wear lifestyle brand, celebrates over two decades' worth of functionality and fashion in the healthcare industry.

Founded in 2004 as a collection of scrub hats by Shelby and David Marquardt, the brand has grown into a platform devoted to modern scrubs.

Over the past 20 years, the Texas-based company has gained recognition for its dedication to quality and comfort with its use of durable fabrics - and its focus on meticulous design.

But Blue Sky Scrubs has also taken strides to consistently evolve - and meet the changing needs of healthcare workers.

This includes introducing a variety of colours, cuts, and functional features like extra pockets.

But also, revolutionising the concept of medical scrubs by allowing professionals to express their personal style while adhering to workplace standards.

Blue Sky Scrubs partners alongside professional cleaning services to preserve the integrity and appearance of their essential garments | Shutterstock

‘Specialised care’

Maintaining the quality and longevity of healthcare apparel requires specialised care as they are subjected to frequent washing and exposure to various contaminants.

To help with this, Blue Sky Scrubs partners alongside professional cleaning services, such as those offered by The Steam Team, who play a crucial role in preserving the integrity and appearance of these essential garments.

With over 35 years of experience, The Steam Team utilises advanced techniques and industry-grade equipment to provide deep-cleaning and restoration services for a wide range of fabrics.

Their expertise ensures that scrubs used by Blue Sky Scrubs retain their comfort, functionality, and vibrant colours - even after multiple washes.

Both Blue Sky Scrubs and The Steam Team have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability by incorporating eco-friendly fabrics and prioritising cleaning solutions and energy-efficient practices.

Embarking on its next chapter, Blue Sky Scrubs continues to explore new avenues for innovation in healthcare apparel design.

The team will focus on advanced fabrics, enhanced functionality, and sustainable practices.

Blue Sky Scrubs has transformed the landscape of healthcare apparel - empowering healthcare workers to look and feel their best while providing exceptional care.

And the brand will continue to have access to high-quality, dependable apparel for years to come.