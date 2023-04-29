Police seized four large cylinders of psychoactive laughing gas and 200 illegal vapes in a raid on premises in Sheffield.

Sheffield city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team impounded four Smartwhip Silver 640g cylinders of nitrous oxide after serving a warrant at a property on West Street. Officers said it was part of an operation to tackle the illegal supply and distribution of the gas.

Nitrous oxide is used as anaesthetic in dentistry and for making whipped cream and cocktails in the hospitality trade. But it is also increasingly used as a recreational drug.

A force spokesperson said if businesses were found to be supplying it for its psychoactive effects, under Section 5 of the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, they may be breaking the law.

PC Daniel Rice added: “Not only do the canisters litter the streets and public spaces but their use is linked to anti-social behaviour. To tackle this, we are taking a range of positive enforcement action against those selling and supplying NOS illegally in the area, and visiting businesses to inform and warn of the laws around NOS is an important part of this.

“If businesses are believed to be selling NOS illegally after early advice is given, we will deliver enforcement activity against them, like we did on Friday, and it may result in the police applying for a closure order for the premises for up to six months. The business may also be in breach of their licensing conditions, which is a serious offence.”