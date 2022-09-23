Street art is a major pull for tourism thanks to the cities full of world-class urban art and since the 1970s, there’s an abundance of artists constantly at work crafting new pieces around every street corner waiting to be discovered.

Research by South Western Railway investigates the best places to see British street art by tallying up Instagram hashtags, TikTok views and Google search data of each town and city’s street art to award a score out of 100.

Results for the UK's most decorated cities revealed by South Western Railways.

The results have been published and Sheffield has been awarded seventh position as it had over a total 29,547 Instagram hashtags alongside 3,200 Google search volume and has received a total score of 10.1.

Brighton scored sixth, Liverpool is fifth, Glasgow fourth, Manchester third, Bristol second, and in first position is London.

Calli Ward, head of marketing at SWP, says:

“It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate everything that street art has and continues to do for tourism here in Britain. Often making headlines when new statement art and murals appear, we have a rich culture of urban art in the UK.