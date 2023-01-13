Heartbroken music fans are mourning Lisa Marie Presley, who has died at the age of 54, and remembering her collaboration with Sheffield's Richard Hawley.​​​​​​​

The singer, the only child of Elvis, was rushed to hospital on Thursday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Born in 1968, she followed in her father's footsteps and forged a career in music. She released three albums, including Storm & Grace in 2012. She co-wrote three songs on the album with Richard Hawley: Weary, How Do You Fly This Plane? and Storm & Grace. At the time she spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about the experience.

She said: “He had never sat and written a song with anyone but Jarvis [Cocker] in the past. And he was kind of nervous, because he was like, ‘I’ve only written with Jarvis’. And then we wrote ‘Weary’.”

She added: “My management put me with lots of different people and I ended up gravitating and having a great thing with Richard, Ed Harcourt and Sacha Skarbek.”

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Music magazine NME reported the pair performed Weary together at a gig in London in 2009 but it did not surface on record until 2012.

In a review of Storm & Grace, Spinner.com wrote: “Presley has made the strongest album of her career in the upcoming Storm & Grace. It's a moody masterpiece, exploring the demons and angels of her life to the tune of country-spiced downbeat pop.”

Later in 2012 Richard Hawley released his own album ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’ which has been turned into a smash hit musical at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. The guitarist and singer-songwriter has built a successful solo career following stints in The Longpigs and Pulp, and collaborations with many stars including Lisa Marie Presley, Arctic Monkeys and Paul Weller.

Lisa Marie Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Accompanied by her mother, the pair were seen in tears as they watched the show, where Austin Butler won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's movie.

