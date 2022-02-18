Fundraising event in Greenhill to boost Sheffield’s biggest free and independent festival

The fundraiser will be at the White Hart Inn in Greenhill to raise funds towards the Lowedges festival, which is the biggest free, independent festival in Sheffield, and relies on donations.

It attracts people from all over the city with over 15,000 visitors.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday February 26 between 7.30pm and midnight.

Fundraising event

Stephen Rich, secretary of the Lowedges Festival committee, said: “Fundraising is so important as the festival is a free event, with a funfair, music,and bands and other attractions free to all.”

The Saturday night event will have DJ Robert Wellington from Spire Radio playing music through the night and reggae sensation with PJs One Drop lead singer Huggy Bear also performing.

There will also be a free buffet, free entry and a raffle.

The Lowedges festival will take place on Sunday August 14 between 12pm and 5pm in Greenhill Park.

Lowedges festival

Stephen said: “We would like to thank Sheffield City Council and our local councillors from the Lib Dem party in the Beachief and Greenhill areas who have been very helpful with funding this great evening, and promoting our festival and fundraiser.”

“We also would like to thank our MP Louise Haigh and her staff who have helped us gain grants from funders by backing our bids and helping write them. Despite them being from different parties I am grateful as they have both agreed our festival is so important for the area,that all of them have helped us.”

People can also donate on the group’s JustGiving page via www.lowedgesfestival.co.uk

Donkey rides at Lowedges Festival with Teddy

Lowedges Festival