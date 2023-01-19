A city centre shop worker fears ‘zombie’ drug Spice is making a comeback after four men were left ’laid out’ at a McDonald’s in Sheffield.

‘Joseph’ said four men in the alcove between McDonald’s and HMV were completely incapacitated by the drug on Sunday afternoon. And when two ambulances attended, one tried to punch a worker before two were stretchered off to hospital.

Prior to the incident, he had smelled the powerful drug in the High Street area every day for five days, he added. Joseph said a crackdown a year ago worked, but the authorities had to act now to “nip it in the bud.”

He added: “Over the last few days I have seen a massive resurgence in spice being smoked and people being ‘zombified’. It’s a sight people aren't used to, there were a lot walking past with children who were totally shocked. Spice was a problem from the first lockdown in 2020 until the police staged a big operation a year ago with sniffer dogs on Fargate and High Street.”

Street people on High Street, Sheffield.

Joseph, who said he had worked in a ‘front line’ store for two-and-a-half-years, added: “I’m speaking out now because it has only been five days and I want something done before it is too late.”

Sgt Darius Razaghi, of Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We take a problem solving approach to key issues such as anti-social behaviour and associated problems such as alcohol and drug-use, and have a good working relationship with our partners at Sheffield City Council. Together, we carry out a range of proactive work to deter criminality in Sheffield city centre, as well as joint outreach work to offer individuals involved in drug-use support to get them off the streets and address their complex needs.

“Where engagement and interventions are not successful, then we do look towards enforcement instead, and we are regularly making arrests and using civil orders, in particular injunctions, to progress and deal with anti-social behaviour.

Report incidents online, via 101 or on 999 “if you see a crime in action,” he added.

The drug spice leaves people zombified.

Last week, police said anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre was down 30 per cent after more officers were put on the case - and could fall further if a 'public space protection order' was introduced.