A national open water swimming event is coming to South Yorkshire but after 300 accidental drownings last year the organisers say the emphasis is on safety.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK is moving its open water festival from Worcestershire to Manvers Lake near Rotherham following a boom in the activity. The event on Sunday, June 4 will comprise 1,600m, 800m and 400m swims, plus shorter races for children, with tickets starting at £10.

The RLSS UK is also the country’s leading provider of lifeguard training, and water safety education. It states that on average, 312 people accidentally lose their life to drowning each year in the UK and Ireland. In 2021 there were two deaths in two months in and around Sheffield.

Lee Heard, charity director at RLSS UK, said: “We have seen open water swimming increase in popularity over recent years and events such as ours allow open water swimming to happen in a fun but safe environment.

“We would like to encourage anyone to attend the event who is interested in open water swimming and would like to find out more, as well as the seasoned pros.”

He added: “Water safety is of course a priority for us, and trained lifeguards and safety measures will be in place throughout the day to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the event safely.”

Access to the site is free for spectators. Entertainment is set to include facepainting, a raffle and water rescue demonstrations from the Manvers Lake Bears Newfoundland dogs.