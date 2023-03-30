Farmers should consider culling cows to keep walkers safe this Easter, health and safety experts say.

Cows, especially those with calves, can become aggressive if stressed, and farmers have a legal responsibility to reduce risk, the Health and Safety Executive has warned. That means potentially not putting them in fields with footpaths, erecting warning signs and electric fences - and ‘culling any animal that shows signs of aggression’. Dairy bulls must not be kept in public fields ‘at any time’.

The HSE says two people are killed by cows each year and more suffer serious injury, and Easter is one of the most dangerous times.

HSE inspector Wayne Owen said: “All large animals can be a risk to people. Even a gentle knock from a cow can result in people being crushed or falling. All cattle should be treated with respect.

“Farmers should carefully consider the risk before putting cattle into fields with footpaths, for example cows and calves are best kept in alternative fields. Even docile cattle, when under stress, perhaps because of the weather, illness, unusual disturbance, or when maternal or other instincts are aroused, can become aggressive. Follow farming industry and HSE guidance to reduce the risk from animals and help people to enjoy your land and pass through smoothly.”

Walkers should keep dogs on leads around livestock - but left them off if threatened to make it easier to flee, he added.