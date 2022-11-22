The delivery service has revealed the top five most ordered dishes in the last three months and while three are from chains, two are from local independents. It has also suggested five ‘hidden gems’ for those looking for something new.

The company says it offers delivery from 850 restaurants.

The most popular dishes are Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, OG Kebab from German Doner Kebab, Chicken ‘N’ Rice Meal from Pepe’s Piri Piri, Margherita from Sheffield-based pizza firm Proove and Donburi Meal Deal from Japanese restaurant Tsuki on West Street.

Fat Hippo - Honey Monsta burger

Most Popular

Bethany Moreman, Deliveroo city manager for Sheffield, said: “Over the last seven years, we’ve been proud to offer consumers a wide selection of over 850 different restaurants to order on Deliveroo. That being said, there are still plenty of hidden gems on our app or website waiting to be discovered by Sheffield locals.

“To help get you started, we’ve handpicked some of our favourites - from restaurants who’ve created unusual and wacky dishes to others who simply serve tasty and authentic food.”

Hidden gems:

Fat Hippo - PB + JJ Burger from £13.90 and Honey Monsta from £17.50

Napoli Centro, 343 Glossop Road - Zucca seasonal pizza

Porter Pizza, 410 Sharrow Vale Road - Veggie Red Devil, from £11.50

Zaap Thai, 521-523 Ecclesall Road - Khow Moo Krob Jae Ban, from £11.75

Doner Summer, Unit 12 92 Burton Road - Bad Girl (Vegan) - from £13.50

Napoli Centro, 343 Glossop Road - Seasonal Pizzas - Zucca - from £12.00

Zaap Thai, 521-523 Ecclesall Road - Khow Moo Krob Jae Ban - Crispy belly pork and rice with special ZAAP sauce

Porter Pizza, 410 Sharrow Vale Road - Veggie Red Devil, from £11.50