Channel 4 series looking for sheffield animal lovers

The Dog House is looking for participants

Five Mile Films is making a new series of the popular Channel 4 programme The Dog House.

Producers are looking for animal lovers in Sheffield to participate in the new series by taking on a rescue dog and featuring on the show.

The show works with Wood Green, an animal charity in Cambridgeshire, to match home owners with rescue dogs and following their lives and relationships with their new owners as they live in their new home.

The production company are on the search for anyone thinking about re-homing a rescue dog and would really like some animal loving Sheffield people to get involved.

It is a chance to save a rescue dog and also feature on the new series as they follow the new relationship between owner and dog.

A spokesperson for the show said: “There are many reasons that the show has found for people wanting to take on a rescue dog, such as loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment and plenty more.

“Wood Green Charity also has a team of expert dog-matchers so that participants can be matched with the rescue dog perfect for them.

“The charity really needs to find these dogs a new home and if you’re looking for a dog or are an animal lover, they would love you to be involved.”