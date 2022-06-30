So with that in mind we are looking at how Sheffield commemorated the special day in the city in years gone by.

The event is an informal affair where people of all ages can come together, show their appreciation, reminisce, and even have a dance.

The event is held annually in the Peace Gardens – who can you spot?

1. Armed Forces Day in 2019 Navy Cadet Band proving musical entertainment. Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells Armed Forces Standard bearer. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2018. Royal Air Force Veteran sharing a smile. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells Chelsea Pensioners make up part of the Armed Forces and Veterans Day procession. 2018 Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales