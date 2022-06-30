Can you spot yourself at these Armed Forces Day events in Sheffield down the years?

The nation has recently celebrated Armed Forces Day – an annual date in the calendar to pay homage to our armed forces personnel.

So with that in mind we are looking at how Sheffield commemorated the special day in the city in years gone by.

Armed Forces and Veterans day fall on or around June 27 every year.

The event is an informal affair where people of all ages can come together, show their appreciation, reminisce, and even have a dance.

The event is held annually in the Peace Gardens – who can you spot?

1. Armed Forces Day in 2019

Navy Cadet Band proving musical entertainment.

Photo: Errol Edwards

2. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells Armed Forces Standard bearer.

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sheffield Armed Forces and Veterans Day 2018. Royal Air Force Veteran sharing a smile.

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Sheffield Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

Chelsea Pensioners make up part of the Armed Forces and Veterans Day procession. 2018

Photo: Chris Etchells

