The police sparked alarm by admitting its phone services - including 999 - had technical issues and ‘some of you may have struggled to get through’.

The force announced on Sunday morning its 101 and 999 services were 'back up and running', adding: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused’.

It did not give details of the technical issues or how many calls were affected on Saturday night. But people were alarmed, fearing callers had been unable to get through in an emergency.

On the South Yorkshire Police Facebook page, Ian Warrington wrote: ‘Wow. How can that happen to 101 and 999? Hope no one came to harm whilst not being able to receive a response. Glad it is all sorted’.

Sandra Davies said: ‘Imagine ringing 999 and not being able to get through?’

Joanne Circuit added: ‘Let's hope someone didn't have a life or death situation. Whoever is responsible for this needs to get it sorted and make sure it doesn't happen again’.

Andres Valle said: ‘Surely the police should have fail safes to prevent any downtime for an emergency phone system?’

Mark Turner added: ‘Unfortunately after 30 mins we give in with 101…It’s not an occasional problem it's an everyday problem’.

Warren Hammond agreed, stating: ‘It's all ways a struggle to get through to 101’.

Frances Exley responded that ‘lack of staff doesn’t help matters, and calls which are not a police matter’.