Star readers take brilliant photos all the time - and we are delighted when they share some with us.
From the city centre to the Peak District, here's a selection of the best from 2022.
1. Sunset at Foxhouse
Sunset at Foxhouse by Helen Toulson
Photo: Photo: Helen Toulson
2. Henderson's
Henderson's taken by John Scholey
Photo: Photo: John Scholey
3. Dude the pygmy goat
Dude the pygmy goat taken by Catherine Langan
Photo: Photo: Catherine Langan
4. Pete McKee’s Dog
Pete McKee’s Dog, Kelham Island, by Charlie Heywood-Heath
Photo: Photo: Charlie Heywood-Heath