19 brilliant pictures that capture city life in Sheffield in 2022

Star readers take brilliant photos all the time - and we are delighted when they share some with us.

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago

From the city centre to the Peak District, here's a selection of the best from 2022.

1. Sunset at Foxhouse

Sunset at Foxhouse by Helen Toulson

Photo: Photo: Helen Toulson

2. Henderson's

Henderson's taken by John Scholey

Photo: Photo: John Scholey

3. Dude the pygmy goat

Dude the pygmy goat taken by Catherine Langan

Photo: Photo: Catherine Langan

4. Pete McKee’s Dog

Pete McKee’s Dog, Kelham Island, by Charlie Heywood-Heath

Photo: Photo: Charlie Heywood-Heath

