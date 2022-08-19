Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire native Yungblud has announced that he will be making a stop in Sheffield as part of his UK tour next year.

Hailing from Doncaster, Yungblud has been a sensation in the pop-punk scene since 2017, when he released his first EP.

Since then, he has penned three studio albums and has picked up multiple awards for his work.

During the tour, he will also visit several other parts of the UK, including Manchster, Birmingham and London.

Here’s what you need to know.

When will Yungblud be playing in Sheffield?

Yungblud’s Sheffield concert will take place at the Ultilia Arena, also known as Sheffield Arena, on Friday, February 24, 2023..

He will be backed up by Neck Deep, a fellow pop-punk outfit - but they won’t be accompanying him for all of his 2023 UK tour shows.

The concert’s doors are set to open at 6pm, with a curfew of 11pm.

How to buy tickets

Tickets will go on presale via the Live Nation website on Wednesday, August 24 at 9am.

General sale will then be available on Thursday, August 25 at 9am via the Live Nation website.

Yungblud’s full list of tour dates

Yungblud’s UK tour will visit the following cities:

Thursday 16 February - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff

Saturday 18 February - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham

Sunday 19 February - AO Arena - Manchester

Tuesday 21 February - Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle

Wednesday 22 February - OVO Hydro - Glasgow

Friday 24 February - Utilita Arena Sheffield - Sheffield

Saturday 25 February - OVO Arena Wembley - London