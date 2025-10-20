16 vibrant photos showing Sheffield bursting with autumn colours

Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:37 BST

Sheffield is dressed for autumn and bursting with colour this week as these photos from The Star’s readers show.

We asked our readers to share their favourite photos of South Yorkshire over the weekend and were met with beautiful scenes of parks, leaves, sunlight, and quite a few mushrooms.

Enjoy these 16 photos from The Star’s readers below.

Cath Whitworth shared this photo of her cat, Flo, peeking out from a shrub.

Cath Whitworth shared this photo of her cat, Flo, peeking out from a shrub. | Cath Whitworth

Caz Cutts shared this photo of Sheffield's Osgathorpe Park bursting with the colours of autumn.

Caz Cutts shared this photo of Sheffield's Osgathorpe Park bursting with the colours of autumn. | Caz Cutts

Christine Newell shared this inviting photo of what it is like to step into Haddon Hall, between Bakewell and Rowsley in the Peak District.

Christine Newell shared this inviting photo of what it is like to step into Haddon Hall, between Bakewell and Rowsley in the Peak District. | Christine Newell

Daniel Hoing provided his own title for this one, which he name 'Tranquil Place With Ducks.'

Daniel Hoing provided his own title for this one, which he name 'Tranquil Place With Ducks.' | Daniel Hoing

