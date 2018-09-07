Young wild and free ranger group

A free Peak District National Park junior ranger group for 11 to 18 year-olds, is set to be launched in the New Year.

To get a feel for what it involves, a free taster session is taking place on October 14 at the Moorland Centre in Edale.

Junior rangers will get the unique opportunity to pick up key outdoor skills including navigation, species identification, surveying, safety and team building.

Young, wild and free is a new youth group for local teens to experience the Peak District National Park

The brand new Peak District junior ranger group is set to give local young people the opportunity to learn vital conservation skills in the heart of the UK’s first National Park.

With a special focus on moorland habitats and their vital benefits, this free group for 11 to 18 year-olds will meet once a month on a Sunday afternoon, at the Moorland Centre in Edale; the home of the Moors for the Future Partnership.

The new group is a welcome addition to the five current Peak District junior ranger programmes across the National Park in Millersdale, Tittesworth Reservoir, Barbrook and Froggatt, Longdendale and Dove Stone reservoir.

It will provide experience, skills and awards.

Moorland junior rangers will get unique opportunities to develop outdoor working skills such as navigation, species identification and surveying, by exploring the surrounding moorlands and recording what they find.

The yearly programme of activities will reflect the changing seasons, the demands of the wildlife, and the work of the Moors for the Future Partnership team. Group participants will have the opportunity to gather scientific data contributing to the Partnership’s vital work, and get the chance to meet the National Park rangers in the area and help their important role.

Early meetings for the group, which is set to begin in January 2019, will involve a variety of different activities including outdoor navigation and safety, and teambuilding tasks for the rangers to develop important group working skills. Much of the programme will be designed with the aim of the rangers achieving the John Muir Award along their journey. For more information, visit the Peak District National Park junior rangers /www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/learning-about/junior-rangers website.