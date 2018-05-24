Young people in Sheffield holding their own alternative prom

Young disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in Sheffield can become heroes and villains when a city social enterprise holds an alternative prom night.

A Mind Apart will host the alternative prom with the theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’, creating an evening of heroic crime fighters and dastardly geniuses.

The event, on June 28 at Burton Hall, will include performances by groups of students attending and an open mic to allow them the opportunity to perform in front of their peers. The rest of the evening will then be music, dancing and food.

The event follows last year’s successful inaugural alternative prom night with the theme of ‘A Night With The Stars’.

And just like last year the night will focus on making a prom that any young person can attend regardless of place of education, needs, or background.

A Mind Apart’s event and adult course coordinator, Joe Thompson, said: “We’re hugely excited to be running another prom this year.”

He added: “After such a huge success last year, we’re hoping to make 2018 even better. We want to continue to create events for young people that create lasting memories.”

“I had a great time performing and watching other people show their talents,” said one student about last year’s prom.

Another added: “It was a really fun and entertaining night!” Heroes and Villains: An Alternative Prom will be held on June 28 at 7.30 pm at Burton Hall.

Joe further added: “ Last year about 20 young people attended. This year we want to make the alternative prom bigger and better. We have reached out to alternative education groups in Sheffield including Endeavour, Willow Farm and Sheaf Training Centre and we hope to encourage as many young people as possible to attend.

“The theme for this year of Heroes and Villains, was something the young people who attend our classes at A Mind Apart came up with themselves.”

A Mind Apart is welcoming all young people from across Sheffield to join them for a “fantastic evening”.

More information will be announced on the company’s Facebook and Twitter in the lead-up to the event or call 0114 232 1172 for details or to book tickets.