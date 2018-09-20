Working class author exhibition

The literary works of northern writer Barry Hines chronicles the trials and tribulations of life in South Yorkshire and a new exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of his most well known novel still resonating with audiences today – A Kestrel for a Knave.

A new collection of images inspired by the writing of the renowned author, academic research and the contents of his archive held at the University of Sheffield, are on show as part of an exhibition in Chapel Walk Gallery, as part of the University’s Festival of the Mind, which ends on September 30.

Named Untameable, the exhibition highlights Hines' dogged determination over three decades to write about the changing personal and political landscapes of working-class life in South Yorkshire.

Images displayed at the exhibition, produced by artists Patrick Murphy and Anton Want, together with an accompanying publication, visually explore and reinterpret these landscapes and key themes from his work.

Hines was the quintessential working-class writer from Barnsley. He was a man who wrote from the margins, and unflinchingly chronicled the social injustices he witnessed: from the failure of the education system and lack of opportunity found in A Kestrel for a Knave and the examination of land ownership and alienated labour in The Gamekeeper, to the devastating effect that Thatcherism had on Sheffield in Looks and Smiles and the increasingly toxic climate of nuclear threat during the 1980s in Threads.

The Untameable artworks also featured in a publication by the artists along with a selection of special prints of the work to accompany the exhibition, and were available during a reception event yesterday at the gallery. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk/untameable and for a full list of events at the University’s Festival of the Mind, visit www.festivalofthemind.group.shef.ac.uk website.

The exhibition includes re-workings of rare documents and archive material and builds on Hines' interests in contemporary South Yorkshire landscapes and communities, as they continue to evolve in an increasingly politicised 21st century. Festival of the Mind is a unique city-wide event showcasing some of the latest pioneering research from the University in collaboration with creative people from the city.