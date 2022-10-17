As working from home becomes more of a standard in these modern times, more women are ditching heels in favour of trainers as their go-to footwear. More than 43% of people in Yorkshire prefer trainers for their everyday wear, reflecting the widespread trend among women to choose comfort over aesthetics.

According to new research from the shoe shopping website Hotter , the flat soled trend that began during the Covid shutdown remains popular while sales of the once essential stilletto - as seen on the likes of Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw and chart-toppers Rihanna and Beyonce, have plunged.

The study from the online and high street retailer found every age group, from trendsetting young adults to older generations, are choosing trainers over other types of footwear when asked for their preference.

Heels are no longer essential for everyday wear, but will remain popular for special occasions

The hard-to-walk-in styles registered bottom of the table when it came to choosing a favourite footwear among the over 55-year-olds, with 31% saying they would wear trainers compared with just 3% liking heels.

The same research also found that regionally the biggest wearers of trainers are the Northern Irish with 47% preferring them. They are also the least likely to love heels, followed by Londoners 44% and Scots and Yorkshire with 43% voting for trainers. Among all age ranges trainers were chosen ten times more often than heels.

Sales of dress shoes drop

Meanwhile, boots came second followed by sandals, then loafer style shoes with heels trailing in fifth place. Among men, the trend away from formal shoes to trainers was even more apparent with over half, 51%, choosing trainers to wear when given the choice.

Sarah Davies, Chief Product Officer at Hotter , said “People are now choosing footwear styles that are appropriate for the occasion with comfort being the main decision. Heels won’t go away and will always be popular for that special day, but they are no longer essential for everyday wear.”

According to Bloomberg , industry figures show sales of dress shoes dropping by 21% in the past year and most big label designers have launched a range of trainers. Trainers are most popular with the 18-34 year olds with more than 50% saying they are their preferred everyday footwear and even a third of over 55 years opt for trainers. Only 2% of 55-65 year olds say they regularly wear heels.

So where in the UK are trainers the most preferred footwear compared to heels? Below is the full list.

Northern Ireland: 47% trainers 0% heels

London: 44% trainers 6% heels

Scotland: 43% trainers 4% heels

Yorkshire: 43% trainers 4% heels

South East: 42% trainers 4% heels

North East: 41% trainers, 5% heels

Wales: 40% trainers, 4% heels

Midlands: 38% trainers, 4% heels

North East: 37% trainers, 6% heels

South West: 37% trainers, 3% heels

East Anglia: 36%, 6% heels