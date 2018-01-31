Win a romantic meal for two with The Botanist

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner The Star has teamed up with The Botanist to give a lucky reader the chance to wine and dine their loved ones.

You could be in with the chance of winning a luxury meal for two, including a bottle of champagne, at Sheffield’s secret garden themed restaurant.

The Botanist, situated within the heart of Leopold Square, a place where antiquities and trinkets hang from the walls, and resident botanists craft unusual concoctions. With a soft glow from hanging lights, it’s the perfect place for a romantic date.

Dishes are served with cute gardening themes making for a great date destination – the bespoke chain is a welcome addition to Sheffield, judging by the crowds.

A concept like no other, offering a soon to be world-famous selection of botanical cocktails, craft beers and ales, Champagne and wine. Food inspired by the deli, rotisserie and BBQ. sublime social times are guaranteed.

The Botanist’s trademark dish is a hanging kebab – served in a clever contraption that allows sauce to drizzle down the meat cooked from its grill while eating. Everything on the menu is very casual – think deli boards to share, barbecued meats and calamari. There is also a delightful selection of desserts to choose from, and with live music every night, everybody can enjoy a wondrous occasion.

For your chance to win a romantic meal for two pick up a copy of this Saturday’s Star (p17).

Closing date for entry is Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Terms and Conditions:

Open to over 18s over.

Winner’s meal must be booked with The Botanist and taken by May 31, 2018 on a mutually convenient date excluding February 14.

Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk