Win a kit to make your own bespoke jewellery this Christmas, thanks to Sheffield brothers

If you like to give presents with the personal touch – and also love jewellery - I have a fabulous competition for you.

I’ve teamed up with Sheffield brothers James and Luke Cottingham, who run CAST, a company based right here in the city which offers people a chance to make their own jewellery in a variety of cool venues or the comfort of their own home.

CAST jewellery making kits.

Using the kit, which is a world first, and following simple instructions, people can craft their very own ring, pair of earrings, or necklace pendant in jewellers’ wax.

You then post the wax moulds to the CAST workshop where they are cast in gold, silver or platinum. Each piece is finished by hand and returned within three weeks.

I’ve got three ring kits to give away to readers. The bespoke piece of jewellery you make would be a perfect birthday gift or even Valentines gift, (it’s never too early to start planning!)

You could also give the kit itself as a present. They come in three ranges; ring and pendant kits are priced at £90 with earrings at £125.

James, an ex-professional footballer who was once on the books of Sheffield Wednesday, said: “Ultimately, our aim is to change the way we make, and now shop, jewellery.

“High-end, bespoke jewellery can now be designed and handmade by regular people. You don’t need any experience or design skills, literally anyone can use our kits to make their own special piece of jewellery.”

Luke added: “Our kits come with the tools and jewellers’ wax and simple instructions on how to carve and manipulate the wax to design a unique piece of jewellery.

“The waxes are sent to us to be cast in our workshop. Each piece is meticulously finished by hand, and the beauty is that no one jewellery piece will ever be the same.

“Our kits give people the opportunity to create something of their own, literally anywhere in the world.”

Shoppers can also check out the CAST jewellery kits at a new pop-up concession at Meadowhall Shopping Centre on upper level Park Lane, where would-be jewellery designers can even ‘have a go’ right there and then at a making table, or secure a slot to return and later.

Visit www.experiencecast.com.