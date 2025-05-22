Wife films funny holiday prank on Barnsley husband after he jumps into pool wearing dissolving shorts

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 11:06 BST
This is the funny moment a Barnsley man realised he was wearing dissolving shorts while splashing around in a pool on holiday.

Bradley Gaskin, aged 27, was on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico, earlier this month (May 3) when he was pranked.

Bradley Gaskin's trunks dissolving in the pool.placeholder image
Bradley Gaskin's trunks dissolving in the pool.

His wife, Danielle, 30, had laid out the shorts for him that morning, not telling him they were a prank pair designed to dissolve in water.

Bradley jumped into the pool, but it wasn't long before he noticed his shorts were disappearing.

A video captures Bradley’s "penny drop" moment as the family bursts out laughing.

Danielle, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said: “It was the highlight of our holiday.

"I had to wrap a towel around him and luckily I’d brought a spare pair of shorts.

"He thought it was hilarious.”

