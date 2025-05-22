Wife films funny holiday prank on Barnsley husband after he jumps into pool wearing dissolving shorts
Bradley Gaskin, aged 27, was on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico, earlier this month (May 3) when he was pranked.
His wife, Danielle, 30, had laid out the shorts for him that morning, not telling him they were a prank pair designed to dissolve in water.
Bradley jumped into the pool, but it wasn't long before he noticed his shorts were disappearing.
A video captures Bradley’s "penny drop" moment as the family bursts out laughing.
Danielle, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said: “It was the highlight of our holiday.
"I had to wrap a towel around him and luckily I’d brought a spare pair of shorts.
"He thought it was hilarious.”