Why Taco Bell are giving away free food at their Sheffield restaurant today
It’s National Taco Day today and that means there should only be one thing you’re eating in Sheffield.
Taco Bell are obviously taking this day very seriously and, to celebrate, they’re giving away free tacos all day in Sheffield.
So, if you want to stuff your face with as many tacos as possible you know where you need to go.
For one day only, the Mexican food chain will be offering customers to try their new Doritos Locos Tacos completely free of charge.
The Doritos Locos Tacos are a new addition to the menu and they’re made out of Tangy Cheese Doritos.
They will be available at any of the 38 Taco Bell branches in the UK, including their two Sheffield sites on Devonshire Street and Broughton Lane.
But you’ve got to be fast, the free ones are only available on a first come, first served basis.
The tacos are filled with 100 per cent premium seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce and real cheddar cheese.
Pat O’Toole, Senior Marketing Director for the Away From Home Channel said: "Taco Bell fans have been salivating for its release in the UK since the Doritos® Locos Tacos was launched in the US in 2012 and quickly became a global media phenomenon.
"Now it’s here by popular demand and we have no doubt that UK fans are going to love the amazing combination between two much-loved brands."
The Doritos Locos Taco has finally arrived in the UK after originally launching in the USA back in 2012.