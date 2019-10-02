Why a popular Sheffield restaurant and bar in Kelham Island has been closed this week
A popular Kelham Island restaurant and bar has failed to open this week as a result of electrical issues.
Church – Temple Of Fun announced on Facebook that it would not be opening its doors on Monday due to electrical issues.
Bosses made the decision to close both Church and Make No Bones, the popular vegan restaurant operating inside the bar, for Monday and Tuesday.
But Church announced yesterday that they would be closed all day on Wednesday as they were still experiencing technical problems.
The Kelham Island hotspot will now reopen tomorrow afternoon for its Mean Girls screening.
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we’ve found out that we’ll be closed all day again tomorrow.
“Don’t worry though, we’ll be back up and running to bring you our Mean Girls screening on Thursday evening, we may just be offering a more limited service.
“Please keep an eye on our socials for further updates.”
Church was opened by Sheffield rock star Oli Sykes in July, 2018 and features 'live music, tattoos, vegan food, retro games and South American religious iconography'.
The Bring Me The Horizon frontman said he came up with the idea after visiting a similar establishment during a recent trip to South America.
Make No Bones set up in Church after vacating their Chesterfield Road premises in June.