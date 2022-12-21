As Christmas comes and goes, here’s how you can dispose of your Christmas tree responsibly in Sheffield.

In a matter of days, Christmas will have come and gone and you might be desperate to dispose of any decorations in the house after the big day. Whether it’s the Christmas cards that are still hanging up after almost a month or the Christmas tree that is taking up the entirety of your living room you’re not alone.

Sheffielders are in luck as a Christmas tree collection service is available for a small fee, and better yet - the money raised will be donated to a children’s charity. Joel Berry of Berry’s Trees and Gardens Ltd, and Mitchel Ingham of JM Trees and Groundcare have come together to help Sheffield rid of their trees responsibly this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a small donation they will pick up your tree from your front garden and the money raised will then be donated to The Children’s Hospital Charity. The Christmas Tree collection service covers S1 – S14, S17, S18, S20 and S21 areas.

How to use Sheffield’s Christmas Tree collection service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Sheffield Christmas Tree collection website to book your collection time.

You can then select the size of your Christmas tree and make your donation online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council also offers a bulky waste collection service for £23.50 which you can book online. But, if you would rather dispose of your Christmas tree yourself, you can visit one of Sheffield’s recycling centres.

Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Christmas tree recycling centres

Beighton Road, Woodhouse, S13 7PS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackstock Road, Gleadless, S14 1FY

Greaves Lane, High Green, S35 4GR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, S5 8WA

Manchester Road, Deepcar, S36 2UU