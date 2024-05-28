People always think the world would be a better place if they were in charge.

Sheffield is no different, so we thought to see what our readers would suggest for things that would improve the city.

There were a lot of comments - more than 400 - so we have collected just a few into a short list for you to enjoy.

Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments on this page.

1 . Young peoples' facilities Vicky Camplin would like to see more available for teenagers to do. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Build more affordable homes David Cooke would like more affordable housing built. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Buses Marcus Spedding said: "A functioning, connected bus network again." Photo: David Kessen

4 . Road repairs "Cut the grass verges & communal areas regularly and repair the roads", said Tony Warren.