What would you change about Sheffield? Star readers give their suggestions on potholes and more

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 28th May 2024, 07:10 BST

We asked our Facebook followers one very simple question.

People always think the world would be a better place if they were in charge.

Sheffield is no different, so we thought to see what our readers would suggest for things that would improve the city.

There were a lot of comments - more than 400 - so we have collected just a few into a short list for you to enjoy.

Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments on this page.

Vicky Camplin would like to see more available for teenagers to do.

1. Young peoples' facilities

David Cooke would like more affordable housing built.

2. Build more affordable homes

Marcus Spedding said: "A functioning, connected bus network again."

3. Buses

"Cut the grass verges & communal areas regularly and repair the roads", said Tony Warren.

4. Road repairs

