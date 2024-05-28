People always think the world would be a better place if they were in charge.
Sheffield is no different, so we thought to see what our readers would suggest for things that would improve the city.
There were a lot of comments - more than 400 - so we have collected just a few into a short list for you to enjoy.
Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments on this page.
1. Young peoples' facilities
Vicky Camplin would like to see more available for teenagers to do. Photo: Getty Images
2. Build more affordable homes
David Cooke would like more affordable housing built. Photo: Getty Images
3. Buses
Marcus Spedding said: "A functioning, connected bus network again." Photo: David Kessen
4. Road repairs
"Cut the grass verges & communal areas regularly and repair the roads", said Tony Warren.
