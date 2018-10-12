Weston Park charity hosts big interview

A captivated audience heard of parallels between solitary confinement and surviving cancer during an exclusive interview with humanitarian and author, Terry Waite MBE, CBE.

During the interview hosted by Weston Park cancer charity, he revealed how he drew on his inner strength to survive almost five years in captivity during an interview with Star editor, Nancy Fielder.

The WP2020 for Business event, saw the former envoy to the Archbishop of Canterbury – who was taken hostage in Beirut in 1987 – reveal the inspiration behind his first book: Taken on Trust, despite being detained in solitary confinement, and not being granted access to a pen or paper.

He also spoke about the importance of mental motivation, as a tool to overcome some of the most harrowing ordeals.

Even though he was held hostage for almost half a decade, he spoke calmly about his encounters: “We live in a world of suffering. No-one is excluded. Though some people, undoubtedly – through no fault of their own – suffer more than others. Being captured is not too dissimilar to battling a severe illness - like cancer; how often we see people fighting relentless diseases, and yet, somehow, they can still live in the present, and be extant for themselves and other people. In times of hardship, we should look on those people and say to ourselves: don’t give in, we must live for ‘now’. That is not to say you should not make proper provisions for the future - because you should, but at the same time, remember that now – this very moment – is your life; live it fully, it’s your world, and though tomorrow is not promised, suffering need not destroy it.”