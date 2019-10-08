We tried Sheffield's new Japanese restaurant Tsuki and this is what we thought

London may not be to everyone’s taste but nobody can deny there are some highly attractive features about the bustling capital.

Every district and neighbourhood has its own identity and just one short tube journey separates you and a completely new environment waiting to be explored.

Years ago, Sheffield and London may have seemed like polar opposites but there is much more that unites us than divides us nowadays.

TSUKI Restaurant on West Street in Sheffield

From Abbeydale to Kelham Island and Ecclesall Road to London Road, more and more areas of Sheffield are pulling in visitors and proving there is more to life than just the city centre.

Cranes now dominate the city’s skyline and Sheffield is truly an ever-changing masterpiece, much like our country’s capital.

So, with Sheffield revolutionising itself, it’s little surprise that the food scene is now following suit.

Not merely content with keeping up with the times but rather leaving it in its dust.

In August, signs appeared outside the former U Buffer site on West Street for a new Japanese restaurant named ‘Tsuki’.

Directors Jason He and Monica Rowczenio, who met while studying at university in Surrey, said they want to ‘bring a little bit of a London vibe up to Sheffield’, after opening their doors to the public last month.

While it isn’t as adventurous as eating your meal in a pitch-black room, having a ‘champagne button’ at every table or specialising entirely in cereal (just some of the more quirky London restaurants), Tsuki is certainly not just your classic eatery.

My partner and I arrived at Tsuki on Friday night and it was instantly clear just as much thought and emphasis had gone into the atmosphere as it had the menu itself.

If making Tsuki the place to be and be seen was the aim then this had certainly been achieved.

Every corner of the restaurant was dripping with elegance and style, from the mood lighting to the chic decor and even boasting their own DJ on the upper floor.

It seemed that nothing had been left to chance in terms of Tsuki’s stylish set-up but that preparedness hadn’t quite transferred to the waiting-on staff.

We were greeted by one staff member who hurriedly told us to take a seat in the bar while our table was readied.

Another employee standing behind the bar told us they would ‘be right with us’ without thinking it necessary to meet our eye level before we ordered our drinks and took a seat.

What followed was a sketch bordering on farce where our original server approached us on four different occassions asking our names to tell us our table was ready.

On each time we repeated our booking name before being met with a hurried apology as they chanced their luck at the next table.

After half an hour of waiting, and on the fifth attempt, we were shown over to our table by a waiter, who excitedly told us their shift would be over in half-an-hour, before explaining how the restaurant worked.

Paper menus are a thing of the past in Tsuki and touchscreen tablets adorn every table, showing customers the food they can choose from.

A highly intelligent and creative thought; allowing diners who may not know their tekami from their uramaki to know exactly what they’re ordering.

We opted for the Baikingu menu; an ‘all you can eat style exploration of the food menu’ lasting for two hours which, for £30 each, seemed an ingenius way of sampling the vast array of beautifully presented dishes.

After a bit of trouble figuring out the tablet intricacies, our first order was soon in and within minutes a feast was slowly taking shape in front of our eyes.

Each dish was prepared as stylishly as the surroundings we found ourselves in and it was fascinating seeing chefs craft your meal it in front of your eyes.

Some dishes, like the beef rolls (Usuyaki) and the Tuna Sashimi (Maguro) rivalled any Japanese dish we had ever tasted.

Sadly, other dishes didn’t quite pack the flavour we had expected or hoped for. A mixed bag of a meal.

It’s clear there is a new vibe at Tsuki and, with their own DJ and sushi masterclasses in private dining rooms, ambitions are sky high.