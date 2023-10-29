We ask Sheffield: Where can you find the cheapest and best coffee in the city centre?
It doesn't have to be an XL cup of high-fructose lava, just where can you get a good coffee for a bit less?
Some self-appointed finance experts like to think buying coffee is what's keeping some of the housing market, which isn't true - but at around £3-£4 a cup, they can certainly add up quickly.
The Star went into town to ask the public where they think the cheapest and best cup of coffee in the city centre is.
One couple swore by Marks & Spencers as being "good and never too dear", even guessing it might be a pound cheaper than most places.
But another man - indicating his clergy collar and admitting he was a bit biased - said: "I think one of the best places for a cheap cup of coffee is the 1554 Cafe inside Sheffield Cathedral.
"There are friendly staff, it's a nice place to visit, and the setting is amazing - I'm sure there's no other coffee shop in the country with a stained glass window at the back of its shop."
