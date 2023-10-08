The college opened its doors with a string on concerts during Freshers Week.

Landmark music education college group WaterBear has welcomed its first cohort at its brand-new, state-of-the-art Sheffield campus.

Specialising in one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes, flexible course delivery and exclusive career development opportunities, WaterBear colleges aim to get students plugged into the music industry with real-life experience.

WaterBear Sheffield is one of only two colleges under the music college brand in the UK, with the other in Brighton.

The college claims it aims to support independent, DIY artists to build long-term, sustainable careers in the music industry, through a programme of BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses made for today’s musicians, artists and industry professionals.

For students interested in enrolling, the Sheffield campus is taking last-minute applications for their range of BA (Hons) Professional Music Degrees in Performance, Music Production, Songwriting and Music Business. They also have some places available on the MA Music Performance, Production & Business and MA Music Industry Enterprise.

These pictures are from the college's string of live events it held throughout Fresher's Week in Sheffield.

Events included live gigs at Sidney and Matilda from artists Youngr, Rumbi Tauro, Frankie Beetlestone and Luxury Goods, who were supported by WaterBear students.

There was also a Q&A with Jeremy Pritchard from art rock band Everything Everything and live online links from Freshers Week Brighton.

Steve Cobain, college manager at WaterBear Sheffield said: “We have received such a fantastic reception from businesses and local people within Sheffield and can’t wait to guide our students into their new careers within such a great music city.

"We have a wonderful team of staff who are eager to welcome the new cohort and together they will be helping to shape WaterBear Sheffield. Their incredible journey starts now."

Students keen to find out more what’s on offer at WaterBear Sheffield, or to enrol can visit WaterBear Sheffield at: https://waterbear.org.uk/sheffield/