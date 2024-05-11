Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend is here, and that’s the time we all go and find something fun to do in Sheffield.

We went out to ask people in the city what their favourite thing to do at the weekend is, as the city prepares for a warm, dry Saturday.

Take a look at our video, and find out why people love some of the activities that are available in the city, including one which ‘just gets you eventually’ if you live in Sheffield.

You can also find out why a trip to the cemetery can be a great way to spend you time!