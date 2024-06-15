Watch: Asking visitors from London in town for Sheffield Docfest 2024 what they think of Sheffield city centre

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 15th Jun 2024, 06:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Many visitors are in Sheffield this week for Sheffield Docfest 2024 - a perfect chance to ask outsiders what they think of our fair city.

Sheffield Docfest 2024 not only brings world class documentary makers to the Steel City, but, as it turns out, lots and lots of Londoners and visitors from other cities.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star took the opportunity to ask these folk from the capital what they made of Sheffield city centre in light of all its recent development.

“Calm,” “looking good” and “has everything in walking distance” - this is what visitors had to say.

Read more: Idris Elba and Michael Sheen among stars at Sheffield DocFest 2024

Related topics:LondonSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.