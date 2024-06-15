Watch: Asking visitors from London in town for Sheffield Docfest 2024 what they think of Sheffield city centre
Many visitors are in Sheffield this week for Sheffield Docfest 2024 - a perfect chance to ask outsiders what they think of our fair city.
Sheffield Docfest 2024 not only brings world class documentary makers to the Steel City, but, as it turns out, lots and lots of Londoners and visitors from other cities.
The Star took the opportunity to ask these folk from the capital what they made of Sheffield city centre in light of all its recent development.
“Calm,” “looking good” and “has everything in walking distance” - this is what visitors had to say.
