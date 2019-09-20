Warning over 8 motoring laws Sheffield drivers could be breaking every day

Your dog will need to be safely buckled in if you take it for a ride

For example, did you know that flashing your headlights for any reason other than just to let another driver know you are there could cost you a £1,000 fine?

Or using your mobile phone while supervising a learner driver carries a fine of up to £200 and six penalty points – just as if you were using your phone while driving?

Here are a few more unusual rules that may just take you by surprise.

Animals need to buckle in too

Letting your dog – or any animal – roam free in the car while you are driving could land you in the dog house with the police.

They could take the view that your pet is impeding your ability to drive safely which could lead to a fine of up to £2,500 plus points on your licence. Having an unrestrained animal in the car could also invalidate your insurance if you are involved in an accident.

The RAC offers information and advice on how to travel legally and safely with your dog in the car.

Cleanliness isn’t just about appearance

A dirty number plate that is so mucky the numbers and letters cannot be seen could cost you up to £1,000 or make your vehicle fail its MOT.

It is particularly important to keep an eye on this in winter months when grit and mud from the road can quickly obscure your plates without you realising.

Speaking of number plates…

Personal number plates are a great way to add your own character to a car but they still have to follow DVLA Rules.

Did you know you cannot assign a number starting with ‘Q’ or ‘NIQ’, put a private number on a ‘Q’ registered vehicle or use a private number that makes a vehicle look newer than it is?For example, you cannot put an ‘07’ registration number on a 2003 registered vehicle.

If you are thinking of investing in a personalised plate make sure you buy from CarReg, a recognised reseller of DVLA registrations or a DVLA registered number plate supplier.

Don’t make a splash

Driving through a puddle and soaking a pedestrian isn’t just inconsiderate – you could be accused of driving without reasonable care for other road users and risk a fine of £100, or more.

Get rid of snow and ice

Driving off on a winter’s day without clearing the snow from your windscreen doesn’t just affect visibility – the snow and ice could fall off and hit another vehicle. You could be fined £60 and gain three penalty points.

Remember to clear your roof as well as the windscreen. If you have to brake sharply snow left on the roof can slide forward obscuring your vision.

Life out of the fast lane

Driving on the motorway fast lane with a trailer in tow is illegal under Rule 265 of the Highway Code. It is considered dangerous because what you’re towing could start to ‘snake’ from side to side causing you to lose control.

Don’t be surprised if you pick up a £2,500 fine plus three penalty points.

Keep your lights on

It’s easily done, especially when pulling out of well-lit car parks, but driving off in the dark without putting your lights on puts you at risk of a £50 fine.

Putting it in park

We all know not to park on double-yellow lines or blocking an entrance but did you know there are other rules about where you can leave your vehicle?

Under Rule 243 of the Highway Code you shouldn’t park in a way that might restrict access for emergency vehicles, for example, on an extremely narrow road.

It is also an offence to use your horn while your car is parked apart from to warn of danger.

“Being aware of the Highway Code’s more ‘obscure’ rules and regulations can help you avoid the risk of falling foul of the law,” said Jason from CarReg.co.uk

“That means you can get on with enjoying driving your car, knowing it won’t cost you.”

Established in 1988, CarReg is a member of all trade bodies and considered to be a trusted UK car registration dealer.