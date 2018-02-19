Volunteer for Heathland help

Have your say

Volunteers are needed to bash bracken on heathland reserve

Local volunteers are invited to join a joint working party from Sheffield University Conservation Volunteers and Wharncliffe Heathlands Trust to bash some bracken on Sunday March 3.

Bracken needs bashing to prevent it invading important woodland pasture habitats on Wharncliffe Heathlands Nature Reserve.

The task will involve cutting and raking bracken on the reserve.

Volunteers can meet at 11am at the River Don bridge on Station Road, Deepcar, wear stout footwear and bring warm clothes and some lunch. The work party will finish by about 4pm. Contact Pete on 07903 341065