Watch: Walking routes at Higger Tor in the Peak District offer expansive views perfect for a sunny morning

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 06:02 BST
Come with us on a long weekend walk to see the views from Higger Tor in the Peak District.

Even from far away from the Tor you can fully appreciate the stunning landscape, with patches of rock, grasses, and swathes of purple heather decorating the route.

There are countless spots on and around the hill to perch on the rocks and take it all in, and lots of people were set up with picnics.

It’s a popular spot not only for walkers, but also for bouldering on the Burbage Rocks, cycling, and even horse-riding.

There are options to shorten or lengthen the route over or around the Tor to suit you best, whether that’s a long and challenging hike or a relaxing couple of miles.

Watch our video to see if you are tempted to visit this Peak District hiking spot.

