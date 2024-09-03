Watch: Walking routes at Higger Tor in the Peak District offer expansive views perfect for a sunny morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Even from far away from the Tor you can fully appreciate the stunning landscape, with patches of rock, grasses, and swathes of purple heather decorating the route.
There are countless spots on and around the hill to perch on the rocks and take it all in, and lots of people were set up with picnics.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, alongside all of the latest breaking news updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free newsletter
It’s a popular spot not only for walkers, but also for bouldering on the Burbage Rocks, cycling, and even horse-riding.
There are options to shorten or lengthen the route over or around the Tor to suit you best, whether that’s a long and challenging hike or a relaxing couple of miles.
Watch our video to see if you are tempted to visit this Peak District hiking spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.