Oxford and Cambridge have the boat race - but Sheffield's universities have just battled it out in pole dancing!

While it was the boat race getting the national Varsity publicity this weekend, Sheffield’s two universities’ students have just recently gone head to head in their annual varsity pole dancing contest.

The Sheffield Hallam University's HUP (Hallam Union Pole) has just competed with the University of Sheffield Pole Society in the two clubs’ annual contest, in front of a packed audience at The Leadmill.

It was the latest running of what has become an annual fixture between the two societies, which has also become a big charity money spinner, the profits from the event, which costs £15 per ticket, go to good causes. There was also a charity, raising more money on top that that.

In total, 22 members of the society took part, with two teams of 11 taking part in four categories - beginner, intermediate, floor worker and performance, with performances also from the expert judges who scored the two teams.

Eloise Moore, secretary and vice president of HUP, said the club has over 100 members, and was quite a popular society.

And with an attendance this year of 130, she added the competition had broken its previous record in terms of the amount raised for charity, with £2,183 raised for the trans charity Mermaids.

Last year's contest raised £1,374 for Women's Aid.

She said: "We're all quite chuffed with how much it has raised. We're really proud that that. It's a fantastic competition. We think it's certainly more entertaining than the boat race!"

She said the University of Sheffield society had just won out this time, but praised those who had taken part, adding: "We're really proud of everyone who performed. They had been training for months."

"We will stage it again next year, but we're not sure of the venue yet."

Club members see pole dancing as a great way to get fit, and the HUP website states: "Empowerment in motion, Hallam Union Pole aims to provide a fun way to get fit, toned, and flexible. We welcome everyone, regardless of gender identity, body type, age, strength or flexibility."

The university of Sheffield pole society added: "Pole is a wonderful way to improve your strength, flexibility and movement. Learn spins, tricks and beautiful shapes to get in touch with your strength and creativity."

1 . Both teams The Hallam University team and the Sheffield University team at the Leadmill. Photo: Rich Sayles Photo: Rich Sayles Photography Photo Sales

2 . Hallam team The Hallam Union pole dance team. Picture: Rich Sayles Photo: Rich Sayles Photography Photo Sales

3 . University of Sheffield team University of Sheffield Pole Society Photo: Rich Sayles Photography Photo Sales