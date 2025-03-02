We don’t know exactly what the famous artist would have made of Sheffield, or what he would have decided to paint if he’d brought his easel up to South Yorkshire.

But using new AI, we can get a glimpse what what computers think he would have done if he had painted Sheffield as it is now.

We have used new technology from the website Fotor, to generate pictures showing how he may have depicted some of the city’s most famous modern locations and landmarks.

The 14 pictures that we have put together show how landmarks ranging from the city’s Town Hall and the cathedral, complete with the trams in the streets, to the Damflask reservoir, may have looked if he had painted them.

Take a look and see what you think.

1 . Town Hall Town Hall | National World, using fotor Photo: National World, using fotor Photo Sales

2 . Trams at Cathedral Trams at Sheffield Cathedal | National World, using fotor Photo: National World, using fotor Photo Sales

3 . Charter Square Charter Square | National World, using fotor Photo: National World, using fotor Photo Sales