Two new Sheffield breweries listed among Yorkshire’s best in CAMRA Good Beer Guide

Two new breweries have opened in Sheffield

The Brewery of St Mars of the Desert, 90 Stevenson Road, Darnall, and Triple Point Brewing Ltd, Shoreham Street, City Centre are listed among the very best pubs to find a great pint in the UK.

They are also among 24 new breweries which have opened up across Yorkshire.

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is a not-for-profit consumer group with over 191,000 members that has been operating since 1971.

The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.

Tom Stainer, CAMRA’s Chief Executive said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.

“What makes the Guide unique is that all the entries are compiled and vetted by a huge volunteer team, based around the country.

“We work hard to ensure that all areas of the country are covered and, unlike with some competitor titles, inclusion in this book is dependent only on merit, not on payment.

“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

“We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.”

Keven Keaveney, Regional Director, said: “Yorkshire’s beer scene continues to go from strength to strength with talented young brewers taking the industry forward.

“We are very thankful that Yorkshire was a hub for innovation back in the 80s and 90s, with so many brewers choosing to start-up microbreweries and setting a high standard for real ale quality.

“Today, customers care about the provenance of the products they buy, which is why we work hard as a campaigning organisation to ensure local brewers continue to have access to sell their local beers in local pubs.”

The Good Beer Guide 2020 is available to buy now at shop.camra.org.uk.