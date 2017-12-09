TV star Charles Hanson to host city charity auction

Charismatic icon of BBC programme Antiques Road Trip, Charles Hanson, will be visiting the Sheffield Antiques Quarter to host the first of a brand new monthly charity valuations event on Tuesday, December 12.

The event, in support of St Luke’s Hospice in the city, will run from 10am to noon at the Abbeydale Picture House and they will then run monthly on the second Tuesday of the month with next events planned for January 9 and February 13, 2018.

As well as having a high profile on our antiques screens, Charles Hanson is the figure head of Derbyshire based, Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers and will be ushering his team of experts to Sheffield.

Renowned for his support for many charities across the country, he will be donating all proceeds to St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice for this new event as well as indirectly supporting both the Quarter and the Picture House.

Anyone familiar with Charles Hanson will be well aware of his infectious enthusiasm for yesterday and that he is greatly inspired by the unearthing of hidden gems that offer people a chance to discover the story behind their heirlooms. The hope is these events will get Sheffielders delving around their attics, dusting down their antiquities and coming along for a good old fashioned scrutinizing. To compliment the valuations there will be a number of micro exhibitions and displays that will tread the boards on the day. To include a rare display of Islamic Arms and Armour dating from 1720 to 1880 from the private collection of local antiques dealer Norman Salt.