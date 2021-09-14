Wizz Air restarts flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Larnaca

The announcement was made today, and tickets are available now on wizzair.com or from the airline’s mobile app.

Situated on the southernmost coast of Cyprus, Larnaca boasts buzzing bars, sandy beaches, and ancient architecture.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from our Doncaster Sheffield base, offering our customers across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire more low-fare connections when planning their next holiday.

Wizz Air has restarted its route from Doncaster Sheffield to Larnaca in Cyprus

"With its warm year-round temperatures, Larnaca is a perfect destination for a winter sun escape, where visitors can enjoy a paradise of blue sea, sunny skies, and fresh cuisine.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional service and stringent health and hygiene measures onboard our new, green Airbus aircraft.”

In order to give passengers ‘piece of mind during this time’ Wizz Air is giving people the option of booking tickets with their travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said it has introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures which include; cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, cabin crew are required to wear gloves, onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment and more.

Route operating days starts fares from Doncaster Sheffield – Larnaca Sunday (Friday as of October 8) September 12, £9.99