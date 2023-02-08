A historic ivy-clad hotel in Sheffield, boasting lake views and nearly 1,400 five-star reviews, has been named as one of the UK’s most romantic places.

Whitley Hall Hotel, on Elliot Lane in Grenoside, Sheffield, is ranked number five in a list of the country’s most romantic hotels compiled by Gembyte.com ahead of Valentine’s Day. It was one of more than 250 hotels which were ranked based on the number of Tripadvisor reviews using the term ‘romantic’.

Whitley Hall Hotel has an average 4.5-star rating out of nearly 2,000 Tripadvisor reviews, including more than 1,350 perfect scores. Of those reviews, 160 mention how romantic it is. Gembyte.com says the special atmosphere of the 16th century hotel, coupled with the ‘magical’ views from its deluxe rooms, make it a popular choice as a wedding venue.

The Cranleigh Boutique Hotel in Bowness-on-Windermere, in the Lake District, tops the table, with 285 reviews on Tripadvisor describing it as romantic, followed by Edinburgh's The Witchery, with 282.