What to do Sheffield: 11 beaches and seaside spots within a two hour drive of Sheffield

Fancy getting away this August bank holiday? Here are a few beaches you can visit that won’t take you an age to reach from Sheffield.
By Jimmy Johnson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Using Google Maps, we’ve been able to pinpoint all of the beaches that are closest to Sheffield and we’ve also provided an estimated travel time for each.

Please note that all travel times are from central Sheffield – depending on where you live, the distance and time may vary.

We promised you Bridlington - and here it is! According to Google Maps, from Sheffield, it'll take you one hour and 55 minutes to get to.

1. Bridlington

We promised you Bridlington - and here it is! According to Google Maps, from Sheffield, it'll take you one hour and 55 minutes to get to.

Withernsea, according to Google Maps, will take you one hour and 48 minutes to get to via Sheffield.

2. Withernsea

Withernsea, according to Google Maps, will take you one hour and 48 minutes to get to via Sheffield.

Bridlington is one of the beaches that will be featuring on our list.

3. People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington on the north east coast of England on June 15, 2020, as some non-essential retailers reopen from their coronavirus shutdown. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bridlington is one of the beaches that will be featuring on our list.

Next on the list is Tunstall Beach, with an estimated journey time of one hour and 45 minutes from Sheffield by car.

4. Tunstall Beach

Next on the list is Tunstall Beach, with an estimated journey time of one hour and 45 minutes from Sheffield by car.

