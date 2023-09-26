Moments to reflect can be few and far between when you’re juggling the demands of everyday living. The cost of living crisis feels like it has become all consuming, but there is an escape.

Rob Hollinworth's children enjoying their holiday

It comes from a place where there is time and space to reflect. Give it a moment and you’ll find you smile.

Welcome to Loch Tay, in the central highlands of Scotland, where gazing out on the water brings a reflection of contentment.

It helps being surrounded by spectacular scenery and having the day filled with the kind of peaceful bliss you thought was only in a dream.

The children enjoying archery

Staying at Loch Tay Highland Lodges is the perfect getaway and affords you the time to relax.

We stayed in a Classic Plus lodge with four bedrooms which easily accommodated our family of six.

Equipped with everything you need, it was the view we couldn’t get enough of, spending happy evenings on the balcony of the master bedroom, looking out beyond the trees at the loch, unspoilt beauty which came with its own peace.

Our children reminded us that there was plenty to do on the water which is what makes this place perfect for families.

Staying at Loch Tay Highland Lodges is the perfect getaway

It can be of a hotbed of activity thanks to In Your Element, a company which offers a range of activities to keep you entertained. They can cater for hen and stag parties, families and couples.

We tried archery, canoes and paddleboards. There’s also gorge walking and katakanus, with sessions run by helpful staff who can cater for all abilities. They were kind and helpful, putting on an archery session when the loch was too choppy for comfort.

It is definitely worth getting out on the water because there is such a sense of freedom out there. All this splashing around also guarantees laughter and memories, more than enough for those moments of reflection.

The accommodation is self-catering but the site also has a restaurant, The Boathouse kitchen and bar. Located by the side of the loch, it offers local produce and is perfect for a meal or a drink.

There were unspoilt views of the loch

We loved the fish and haggis dishes, served by friendly staff, with indoor and outdoor dining available. Perfect for families and couples, this welcoming venue is recommended.

That goes for the whole experience as this part of Perthshire is just so beautiful and versatile. It is near enough to Stirling for a day out at the castle or at a safari park.

It is also far enough away from all that to guarantee serene peace.

You need venture no further than the pretty village of Killin, five minutes drive away from Loch Tay, to stock up and once in your lodge, you could happily shut out the world and just enjoy the peace.

There was plenty to do on the water

Loch Tay is run by Largo Leisure, which has five holiday parks offering similar high-end accommodation. You can even buy one.

The award winning site offers camping and glamping, lodges and cabins, all you have to do is choose.

For information on Loch Tay Highland Lodges visit www.largoleisure.co.uk

For information on In Your Element visit iye.scot/loch-tay