The hotel chain has three locations in Sheffield, which have seen a surge in bookings this year following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The staff at the hotels received hundreds of requests from guests throughout the year, and the chain has picked the top 10 most interesting and bizarre queries.

“Is it tradition that one of Sheffield’s football teams only plays on a Wednesday?” asked a customer at the Central Sheffield Travelodge location, obviously referencing Sheffield Wednesday F.C. The answer was ‘no love, it’s not tradition’.

One customer at the Sheffield Richmond location asked staff, “can you make it stop raining?” and another guest at the Richmond hotel is clearly a romantic and asked staff to fill his hotel room with “heart-shaped balloons” adding, “I want to impress my girlfriend”.

There has been some very unusual requets to Sheffield staff at Travelodge.

Who says romance is dead? Well, one customer at the Meadowhall Travelodge asked staff “Can you teach my husband how to make a bed? He won’t do it at home”.

There were many selfless, although out there, requests made to staff in the hotels as well. One parent asked staff at the Meadowhall location if they could “arrange for my son to have a date with Superman”.

Another parent in the Cafe Bar of the same hotel asked staff “It's my daughter's birthday; can you arrange a fully loaded fifty pancake stack with confetti, sprinkles and unicorn candles at breakfast?”