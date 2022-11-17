Travelodge Sheffield: 'Can you make it stop raining?' Audit reveals funniest customer requests this year
Travelodge have revealed the most bizarre requests customers have made to staff this year in their Sheffield hotels.
The hotel chain has three locations in Sheffield, which have seen a surge in bookings this year following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The staff at the hotels received hundreds of requests from guests throughout the year, and the chain has picked the top 10 most interesting and bizarre queries.
“Is it tradition that one of Sheffield’s football teams only plays on a Wednesday?” asked a customer at the Central Sheffield Travelodge location, obviously referencing Sheffield Wednesday F.C. The answer was ‘no love, it’s not tradition’.
One customer at the Sheffield Richmond location asked staff, “can you make it stop raining?” and another guest at the Richmond hotel is clearly a romantic and asked staff to fill his hotel room with “heart-shaped balloons” adding, “I want to impress my girlfriend”.
Who says romance is dead? Well, one customer at the Meadowhall Travelodge asked staff “Can you teach my husband how to make a bed? He won’t do it at home”.
There were many selfless, although out there, requests made to staff in the hotels as well. One parent asked staff at the Meadowhall location if they could “arrange for my son to have a date with Superman”.
Another parent in the Cafe Bar of the same hotel asked staff “It's my daughter's birthday; can you arrange a fully loaded fifty pancake stack with confetti, sprinkles and unicorn candles at breakfast?”
Other requests were more self-centred, as these guests were obviously trying to make the most of their visits to the Steel City. One customer in the Meadowhall Travelodge asked if staff could arrange for them to “meet the cast of The Full Monty for breakfast”, and another in Sheffield Central asked if staff could organise for them to “distill my own gin at the Botanical Gardens?”. Finally, one influencer-inspired guest asked staff to accompany them to the Tropical Butterfly House “for my Instagram”.