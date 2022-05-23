Travel with Katie Butler: Spain finally opens up to unvaccinated travellers

Katie Butler writes: The news, that filtered through on Saturday, means that UK holidaymakers who are not deemed as fully-vaccinated will now be able to travel to Spain and the Balearic and Canary Islands with proof of a negative Covid test.

Spanish tourist minister Reyes Maroto said the “new phase of the pandemic” meant the country was able to relax the rules and allow non EU citizens to come in line with other EU countries. Maroto added: “This is excellent news, much awaited by the tourism sector and just in time for the summer peaks”.

The advice on the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), came through on Monday afternoon making the news finally official.

BENIDORM: Spain finally opens up to unvaccinated travellers. Photo: Adobe

I am not vaccinated, what do I now need to travel to Spain?

If you are not fully-vaccinated, you can now enter Spain if you present one of the following documents: A negative Covid test – either a PCR taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure, or proof of having recovered from Covid in the last six months. If you are travelling to Spain with proof of a negative test you will still be required to complete a Passenger Locater Form to enter the country although this could change.

Which countries have dropped all Covid travel requirements?

Travel is starting to look less complicated, and as we learn to live with Covid-19, many countries are dropping Covid related restrictions and going back to the same entry requirements as pre-pandemic. A number of countries now have zero restrictions which means no jabs and no testing, although many of these destinations may not be desirable summer holiday destinations. You can travel to Andorra, Aruba, Belgium, Costa Rica, Cuba, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Grenada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jamaica, Maldives, Mexico, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Slovenia and Sweden to name a few, all without tests or vaccines. However, you may still be required to complete a Passenger Locater Form or entry form. We are hoping more countries will be added to the list in the coming weeks as we prepare for the main summer holiday season.

May continues to be extremely busy for us with new bookings and very few amendments, although a few bookings have needed to be changed to travel at later dates as there are still delays with renewing passports.

Unfortunately, a few of our customers have not been lucky enough to get passports back in time for their holidays.

If you are planning a late deal holiday, as many of you are, and need to renew your passport, our advice would be to wait until your passport arrives before booking, although you may be able to change your holiday to a later date, dependent on how your booking was made.