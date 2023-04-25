A new train service from Sheffield to Cleethorpes has been announced, with tickets to the popular seaside resort available for £5.

The new weekday service is part of a shake-up of the timetable by Northern, announced this week and coming into effect from Sunday, May 21. There will be just one Northern train a day running each way between Sheffield and Cleethorpes, with the outbound service departing at 9.54am and arriving at 11.44am, and the return service leaving Cleethorpes at 1.20pm and reaching Sheffield at 3.12pm.

TransPennine Express already operates a roughly hourly weekday service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes, which is slightly faster, but, according to nationalrail.co.uk, the cheapest single ticket for that journey with Northern at the end of May is £5, compared with £28 on the TransPennine Express services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new service means the time of the weekday Sheffield to Gainsborough Central service will change, with no peak service, but alternative Sheffield to Gainsborough Lea Road services will remain unchanged. Northern already operates a Saturday only Brigg Line service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes, which will continue under the new timetable.

Northern is launching a new weekday Sheffield-Cleethorpes rail service, with tickets available for £5, as part of wider changes to its timetable. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Routes elsewhere affected by the timetable changes include Leeds-Chester, Blackpool North-Carlisle, Middlesbrough-Newcastle and Middlesbrough-Whitby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer of Northern, said the vast majority of services would remain unchanged after May 21. She added: “There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”