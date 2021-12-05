The city flies the flag for England in ninth place in the Time Out ranking of the 16 best breaks in Europe for 2022.

Arles in France is number one, with Brno in the Czech Republic second. Three cities in the UK make the ranking - Sheffield is ninth, Liverpool comes 12th, and Inverness ranks 16th.

Time Out picked the 16 emerging destinations 'because of their excellent food, culture, nightlife and community spirit – the things that have always made Europe’s cities such great places to be'.

Sheffield by the Sea is a popular summer attraction

The guide adds that 'in these climate-conscious times, the list also features only places that are easy to get to by train and bus'.

Of Sheffield, Time Out says: “A city once synonymous with coal-blackened buildings and industrial churn, Sheffield is now more familiar with another colour: green.

"It was recently crowned ‘the greenest city’ in the UK, with its 4.5 million trees – more per person than any other city in Europe - 250 public parks and 52 square miles of national park. It’s no wonder people are flocking there, with a 12 per cent rise in Londoners moving to live in the city.

"Combine the lush greenery – and proximity to the Peak District – with a vibrant city rich in culture, food and drink and you have two kinds of holiday wrapped into one.”

The Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre looks good in the sunshine

Describing what it calls the perfect day, the guide adds: “Try breakfast at South Street Kitchen, housed in the Brutalist landmark Park Hill, then grab a coffee option from Foundry, Tamper or Albie’s.

"Later, we’d go for cocktails at Public, an underground former public toilet, then eat at Joro if we’re feeling flush. Afterwards, it’s off to Hope Works for a dance.”

When planning your trip, the guide says: “Sheffield is hosting three group matches and a semi-final of the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship in July. Why not explore the city while taking in a match or two?”